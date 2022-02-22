William “Bill” Mullican, 77 a native of Alamogorda, New Mexico and resident of Cut Off, La. passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022.

A memorial service is planed at Tidelands Country Club times and dates are pending.

Bill is survived by his wife; Nona D. Mullican, son; William Mullican, Jr., daughter; Jamie Bruce (John, Jr.), grandchildren; Ashley and Eryn Mullican, Gabriella, Hayden, and Avery Tyler, John, III and Adalyn Bruce, great-grandchildren; Kylie and Camron Mullican, sister-in-law; Tess Mullican.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; Roy and Willie Nichols Mullican and brother; Joe Mullican.

Bill was a lifetime member of The Professional Golfers Association (PGA), and a golf professional at Tideland Country Club, he helped to teach golf both at Tideland Country Club and South Lafourche High School. Bill became a card dealer at Boomtown Casino, to know Bill was to love him. He never met a stranger and was loved by all.