September 22, 1948 – January 26, 2022

William “Billy” Forshag III, 73, passed away surrounded by his family and friends on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:17pm. Billy was a native of Bogalusa, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a Visitation on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am to service time. A Liturgy of the Word will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:00am with burial to follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Billy is survived by his siblings, Judy Forshag Keller, Tuppy Forshag Gleason, and Kevin Jude Forshag. Billy is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Billy is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer William Forshag Jr. and June Caserta Forshag.

Billy was a very successful salesman in the heavy equipment industry. He was an avid fisherman and loved Mardi Gras, and having a good time with his family and many friends. Billy was an extremely avid LSU and Saints fan.

Billy will be missed by his family and friends; but never forgotten and always loved.

