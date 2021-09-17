William “Earnie” Farmer

July 25, 1962 – September 10, 2021

William “Earnie” E. Farmer, 59, a native of Virgina and resident of Montegut, LA passed away on September 10, 2021.

A visitation will be held in his honor at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park on Tuesday, September 21st from 4:00 PM until funeral time. A religious service will take place at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will take place on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Roger’s Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Farmer; father, Homer Farmer; sons, Christopher Nichols (Brittney), Charles Nichols (Mistie) and Shane Nichols (Angelle); brother, Anthony Goss; sister, Denise Sullivan (Raymond); grandchildren, Xander, Kaedan, Kayleigh, Bradly, Olivia, Paxton, and Mya Nichols.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Lucy Hylton; sister, Barbara Mayberry.

