January 10, 1935 – April 20, 2022

William Floyd Boquet, 87, a native of Montegut, died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

He is survived by his three children, Gwendolyn Tabor (Floyd, Jr.), Duane Boquet (Joy), and Julie Boquet (Preston); grandchildren, Lindsey Gaudet (Ryan), Bradley Tabor, Sr. (Christina), Aimie Boquet, Megan Hendon (Bronson), Haley Naquin (Christopher, Jr.), Aaron Naquin (Karli), Sara Boquet, and Blayne Boquet; and great-grandchildren, Harmonie Tabor, Bryson Hendon, Liam Gaudet, Anthony Hendon, Harper Hendon, Bradley Tabor, Jr., and Marshall Hendon.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda Boquet; parents, Aimie Boquet and Maginnis Boquet; sister, Mary Lee Deroche; and two brothers, Roy Boquet and Percy Boquet.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Bisland Cemetery at 11:00 am.