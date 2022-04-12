William Lindsay Mason

June 19, 1940 – April 7, 2022

William “Bill” Lindsay Mason, 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 7, 2022. He was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Thibodaux for the last 54 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jacqueline “Jackie” Naquin Mason; his sons, Drew William Mason (Rhonda), and Lindsay Rene Mason (Kelsi); grandchildren, Alayna and Carter Mason; sister, Nicole Salomon Stone (Robert); brothers, Lavelle Salomon (June), and Rene Salomon (Martha); sister-in-law, Leila Naquin Guillot (Robert); brothers-in-law, Adrian Naquin, and Donald Naquin (Deborah); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Lindsay Mason; mother, Joyce Harper Salomon; step-father, Irvin Bernard “Buddy” Salomon; and brother-in-law, Clyde Naquin, Jr.

He served in the Marine Corps Reserve and attended Tulane and Francis T. Nicholls State College, earning his Bachelor’s, Master’s and Master’s Plus 30 degree in School Psychology. He was a member of Psi Chi National Honor Society of Psychology and a nationally certified school psychologist. He worked as a School Psychologist for the Terrebonne Parish School Board for 25 years.

He loved his family and he most enjoyed coaching and mentoring his sons in after school sports. He devoted much of his time to the game of tennis. As a certified USTA tennis instructor, he taught private lessons and held summer camps promoting the game he loved.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at Thibodaux Funeral Home on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 9:00am until 11:00am.

The family would like to extend sincerest gratitude to The Oaks of Houma and to St. Catherine’s Hospice for their care and compassion.