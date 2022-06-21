William “Mike” Besse, Sr.

August 1, 1941 – June 16, 2022

William M. “Mike” Besse, Sr., 80, a native of Rayne and a resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 11:00 am until the Funeral Service at 1:00 pm.

He is survived by his children, Michele Cunningham, William M. “Mickey” Besse, Jr. (Yvette), Joseph M. “Matthew” Besse (Margie), John M. “Marty” Besse (Ivette), and Shaun M. “Monte” Besse (Alexandra); 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph Orton Besse; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Mary D. Besse; parents, Joseph Orton Besse, Sr. and Evelyn Williams Besse; and son-in-law, Jason Jules Cunningham.

Mike will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family and friends. Mike will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.