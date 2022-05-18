July 22, 1934 – May 16, 2022

William Miller Sr., 87, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, LA passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at 9:35 AM.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will resume Saturday, May 21, 2022, at New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church from 9:00 am until 10:30 am. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Cemetery.

Memories of William will remain in the heart of children, Frances Wolf, Gloria James, William Miller Jr., Joyce Madere (Harold),Terrie Porche (Gerard), Leverne Muse and Sheria Herren (Clay).

Twenty-two grandchildren and forty-four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

William was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Celestine Johnson. Son, Roy Miller Sr. and Daughter, Regina Miller.