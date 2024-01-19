William “Pops” Carl Luster, age 79, passed away Monday, January 15, 2024 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Rogersville, TN and longtime resident of Bayou Dularge.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Saturday, January 20, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at a later date.

Pops is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janie Verret Luster; sons, William “Billy” Verret (Tina) from Seaford, NY, William “Louie” John Louis Luster from Bayou Dularge, Zebadiah William Gustave Luster (Hannah) from Bayou Dularge, Darrell Cedotal, Sr.; daughters, Angela Luster (Don) from Cantonment, FL, Adilia “Adele” Luster from Houma, La, Ann Robichaux (Timothy) from Bayou Dularge, Louann Lopez (Felix) from Fort Meade, FL; grandchildren, Natalie Bradford, Derek Verret, Ava Verret, Emily Verret, Tyler Holmes, Matthew Holmes, Chelbi’ Holmes, Alexis Cedotal, Darrell Cedotal, Jr., Randy Williams, Jr., Lexton Robichaux, Brennen Luster, Gabrielle Luster, Emersyn Luster, Alicia Lopez, Philip Lopez; great-grandchildren, Breten Holmes, Marley Poiencot, Draco Melancon, Reed Bradford, Carolyn Bradford, Barrett Bradford, Philip Lopez, Jr., Isabellla Lopez; sister, Ann Waycaster.

Pops is preceded in death by his parents, James Luster and Emma Lou Hale Luster; sister, Joyce Powell; brothers, James Lacy Luster, Jerry Paul Luster, Orlin Luster; grandson, Josiah Luster; in-laws, John and Mary Verret.

Pops was a loving and amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He carried on his father-in-laws Native American traditions for years in his memory. Pops was a hard-worker that made sure his family never went without, and he instilled that same work ethic into his children and grandchildren. Pops never met a stranger and could go on for hours with stories of his endless adventures over the course of his life, often repeating his stories just in case you may have missed a detail the first time. Pops loved his extended work family at ERA / Bristow and Wilson’s Oysters. A big part of our hearts left with Pops, but his legacy will continue on through his children, grandchildren, and everyone that knew him.

The family would like to thank the Dularge Fire department, Acadian Ambulance, staff of Terrebonne General CCU unit especially nurses Adrian and Jeff, respiratory therapist Rochel, Dr. Kohal, and Dr. Paulk in the ER Department.