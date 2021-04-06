William “Skip” Graham

William “Skip” Skipper Graham, 75, died Friday, April 2, 2021 at 4:53 AM. Born September 27, 1945, he was a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 10:00 AM until service time at 1st Presbyterian Church in Thibodaux. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the church.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Shields Graham; daughters, Roxanne T. Hoffmann (Scott), Jessica Graham Bowen (Josh), Kelley Graham Wallace (Bert); son, Michael Graham (Ester); grandchildren, Betsy and Peter Wallace, Loxley, Lilyanna and Finlay Bowen, Christopher, Benjamin and Tyler Hoffmann; sister, Bethany McCulla (John); brother, Alan Graham.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Jean Graham.

He loved cooking for his family and spending time with them, especially his grandchildren, who were the light of his eyes.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.