Willie Joseph Besson, 77, a native and resident of Gibson, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda T. Besson; sons, Cletus Besson and wife Wanda, and John Besson and wife Donna; daughters, Rebecca McCarthy and significant other Carl “Coonie” Hebert, and Phyllis Boudreaux and husband Chris; 15 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Huey “Johnnie” Besson; and sisters, Barbara “Bobbie” Cooley and Carrie Bourgeois.

He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph “Joe” Morales; parents, Gilbert Besson, Sr. and Lydia Clause; brothers, Gilbert “T-Boy” Besson, Jr., David “Pitter” Besson, and Edward Besson, Sr.; and sisters, Rosamay “Rosie” Jones and Mary Louise “Susie” Dupre.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.