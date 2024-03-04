Willie “Rock” Joseph Duet, 74, died Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 8:39 PM. Born October 18, 1949 he was a native and resident of Choctaw, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024 from 8:30 AM until service time at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Military Honors will take place at 10:15 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife 55 years, Lucille Thibodaux Duet; children, Matthew J. Duet (Monica) and Tracy D. Percle (Benji); grandchildren, Dylan Duet, Riley Duet, Dani Percle and Emma Percle; great granddaughter, Harper Duet; siblings, Larry, Wallace, Robert and Gary Duet; sisters, Ruby Moreaux, Betty Daigle, Mary Lamartina, Theresa Pinter, Patsy Tabor, Linda Tabor.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Louise Ordoyne Duet; infant son, Scott Duet; sisters, JoAnn Duet, Enola Lalonde, Margaret Taylor and Bessie Gros.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was an avid hunter.

The family would like to thank Hope Hospice and Lafourche Home for their compassionate care.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

