Willie Washington, III, 70, a native of Thibodaux, LA and a resident of Lafourche Parish passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 12:00PM until funeral time at 2:00PM at Morning Star Baptist Church 101 Brule Guillot Rd., Thibodaux, LA 70301. Burial will follow at St. Peter # 2.

He is survived by his daughter, Ebony Washington and brothers, Gary, Nathan (Charlette), Carl and Fredric (Ava) Washington. Sisters, Valerie Thomas, Jeanie Edmonds (Rev. Norman Edmonds, Sr.), four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Washington, Jr., and Eula Pearl Washington and son, Dwayne Washington

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Willie Washington, III, please visit our Tree Store.