September 28, 1929 – August 16, 2021



Wilmer Joseph Blanchard Jr., 91, a native of Harvey, La and resident of Gray, La, born September 28, 1929 and passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021.

A service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his loving wife Gloria Dupre Blanchard; sons, Anthony, Thomas, Randy, and Johnny Blanchard; daughter, Eartha St. Amant; brothers, Dudley, Russell, Lloyed, and Danny Blanchard; sister, Frances Bourgeois; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents Wilmer and Aline Blanchard; great-grandchildren Ashton and Avery Breaux; son-in-law, Allen St. Amant.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of the arrangements.

