Wilson John Freeman, 77, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the early morning of Monday, March 25, 2024.Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. followed by the United Veteran’s League. The burial will be at Terrebonne Memorial Park.

He is survived by one son, James Freeman and companion, Pamela Terrebonne; daughters, Kimberley Freeman Kinchen and companion, John Barnes, Laura Freeman Eschete and husband, Terrel, Donna Hebert Babin and husband, Daniel; nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Robichaux Freeman; his parents, Clinton and Laura Bergeron Freeman; one son, Danny Hebert II, one grandson, Earl Domangue III; one granddaughter, Sarah Domangue; two brothers, Olden Freeman and Nelson Freeman; and two sisters, Claire Wyble and Alice Faucheaux.

Wilson was an Air Force Veteran and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was also retired from Terrebonne General Medical Center with over 40 years of dedicated service.

