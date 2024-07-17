Winona (Nona) Dupre-Savoie-Monday

Representative Jessica Domangue Addresses Concerns About State Highways in District 53
July 17, 2024
Gasper Riggio Sr.
July 17, 2024
Representative Jessica Domangue Addresses Concerns About State Highways in District 53
July 17, 2024
Gasper Riggio Sr.
July 17, 2024

Winona (Nona) Dupre-Savoie-Monday, 91, of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 15, 2024. She would have been 92 on August 23.

A Visitation for Nona will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024 from 10 AM to 12 PM with a Funeral Liturgy Service beginning at 12 PM. Burial will follow immediately after at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is preceded in death by her parents Elie and Doris Dupre; her brothers, Russell Dupre and Noble Dupre; her first husband Howard Savoie Sr. and her late husband William (Bill) Monday; and her great-great granddaughter Elleanor Bergeron.


Nona is survived by her four children; Pamela Bailey and husband Keith, Phyllis Johnson and husband Denny, Keith Savoie and wife Tammy, Howard Savoie Jr. and wife Sandra; her 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 4 grandpups, Sandi, Louie, Shea and Jax.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Winona (Nona) Monday.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

July 17, 2024

Gasper Riggio Sr.

Read more