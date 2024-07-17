Winona (Nona) Dupre-Savoie-Monday, 91, of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 15, 2024. She would have been 92 on August 23.

A Visitation for Nona will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024 from 10 AM to 12 PM with a Funeral Liturgy Service beginning at 12 PM. Burial will follow immediately after at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is preceded in death by her parents Elie and Doris Dupre; her brothers, Russell Dupre and Noble Dupre; her first husband Howard Savoie Sr. and her late husband William (Bill) Monday; and her great-great granddaughter Elleanor Bergeron.

Nona is survived by her four children; Pamela Bailey and husband Keith, Phyllis Johnson and husband Denny, Keith Savoie and wife Tammy, Howard Savoie Jr. and wife Sandra; her 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 4 grandpups, Sandi, Louie, Shea and Jax.

