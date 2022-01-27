Wm. Clifford Smith

William Clifford Smith, age 86, died peacefully as he wanted, at home and surrounded by family on January 27th, 2022.

Clifford was born in New Orleans on April 21, 1935. But from the time he was a week-old, he lived in Houma, Louisiana—except, as he was quick to say, when he lived in the LSU stadium dormitories. Clifford graduated from Terrebonne High School in 1953 and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from Louisiana State University in 1958. Immediately following graduation, he married the love of his life, Jo-Anne Toups (Smith) of Schriever, LA and joined his father T. Baker Smith, Sr. in business. He succeeded his father as President and sole owner of T. Baker Smith & Son in 1962. Following his retirement as President and Owner, Clifford remained Chairman of the Board (Emeritus) of T. Baker Smith until his death.

Like his father, Clifford loved boats, golf, and the wetlands. He instilled in his family a love of South Louisiana, especially Grand Isle. This passion for the Gulf Coast and his engineering expertise led to many years of engagement in local and state politics. With an endless knowledge of Louisiana’s history and natural resources, he took pride in focusing attention on much needed physical and capital improvements for the development and protection of his beloved coastal community.

His professional career began focused on developing the place he loved, and it transitioned to being instrumental in working to protect and save it. Clifford was ahead of his time with a focus on coastal erosion and spoke to anyone who would listen on this topic, including Congress when he testified in 2004. Presidents Clinton and Bush both nominated Clifford to serve as a Presidential Appointee to the Mississippi River Commission, where he helped shape national flood control, navigation, and environmental policy and projects.

Clifford’s commitment to public service was further reflected in the numerous civic organizations he participated in, including the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, Terrebonne Historical and Cultural Society, Louisiana Board of Regents, and St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church Building Committee, as well as the business organizations he was involved in, including serving on the Entergy Corporation Board of Directors, as Chairman of American Bank & Trust Co., and as a member Community Homestead.

Clifford’s continued leadership and unfailing drive earned him a prestigious legacy within Terrebonne Parish and beyond. He was recognized with many awards over his lifetime, some of the most memorable were the America’s Wetland Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award, Louisiana Legends Hall of Fame by Louisiana Public Broadcasting, Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana Stewardship Award, de Fleury medal presented by the United States Army Engineer Regiment, A.B. Patterson Medal for Engineer-in-Management, Louisiana State University Civil and Environmental Engineering Hall of Distinction, Terrebonne High School Alumni Award, South Central Industrial Association President’s Award, Houma Courier Most Useful Citizen Award, and Woodmen of the World Coastal Award.

One of a kind, proud of his South Louisiana roots, Clifford knowingly spun many stories to full effect, regularly keeping him the outspoken advocate. But what Clifford was prouder of than his academic and professional achievements was the family he created with his wife, Jo-Anne; their 7 children, 21 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Pa Cliff, as he was known to those who loved him most, was “Pulling the Wagon” for everyone around him, but he always credited Jo-Anne with the hard work—and helping him keep everyone’s names straight.

Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, Odelia and Thomas Baker Smith, Sr., his sister Merle Smith Lewis and his brother Thomas Baker Smith, Jr.

His extraordinary life will forever be cherished in the lives of his wife, Jo-Anne; children, Celeste (Jeff) Heath; Annette (Bill) Huber; Kenneth (Sheri) Smith, Suzanne (Rip) Reeves; T. Baker (Lisa) Smith, Sr.; Stephen (Nancy) Smith; Julie (Troy) Lary ; grandchildren, Angelle (Jordan) Baugh, Jennifer (Chris) Chiasson, Aubrey Heath, Caley (Robbie) Krug, Will (Mackensie) Heath, Taylor Reeves, Emelie Reeves, Aimée Heath, Laura Huber, Brittney Smith, Claire Reeves, Gabe (Abbie) Huber, Sara Smith, Chris Smith, Leighton Lary, Madeline Lary, Lilly Smith, T. Baker Smith, Jr., Baird Smith, Landon Lary, and Manning Smith; great-grandchildren, Evan and Emma Baugh, Shepard and Rosemary Heath, and Georgia and Smith Krug. The family would also like to recognize his longtime assistant and dear friend, Cindy Spence.

A visitation will be held on Monday, January 31st,2022 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. A funeral mass will begin at 11:00 AM with burial following at St. Francis De Sales No. 2 Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to St. Mathews Episcopal Church, The Bayou Community Fund, or a charity of your choosing.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.