Xavier Nigel-Jas Sims, 31, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA passed away on May 23, 2023.

Visitation and funeral service will be observed on Monday, June 5, 2023, from 9:00AM until funeral time at 11:00AM at Moses Baptist Church 1032 Canal Blvd., Thibodaux, LA 70301. Burial will follow at Blue Lily Cemetery.

He is survived by his parents, Richard and Dr. Tiny-Every Adams. Brothers, Jarmon Martin, Quayde Sims and Brandel Diggs and sisters, LaShandra Martin, Jade, Jasmine and Onjel Adams. Grandmother, Brenda Every Woods, Uncles, Russell, Claude, Reynard and Leonard Every. Aunts, Bertha Shanklin, Betty Every, Eva Every, Betty Goudy, Ethel Woods, Mary Alice Woods, Michelle Joseph, Diane Sims, Brenda Sims, Soinja Ballard, Lynn Jackson, Renata Woods, Renee Lewis and Renita Woods.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Amos Sims, Jr., and grandparents, Raymond Woods, James Sims, Sr. and Almeria Celestine Sims. Aunts, Shirley Woods, Joyce Sims Dougla and Audrey Sims. Uncles, Clarence Everett, Henry, Sr., Joseph, Jr., James, Sr., Andrew, Roy and Earl Woods, Alvin and Calvin Sims.

