Yalta A. Guidry, 73, a native of Cut Off, LA and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Cut Off, LA.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby Guidry; brother, Donald Autin (Gina) sister-in-law, Cheryl Autin; nieces and nephews, Jamie Duthu, James Autin (Christy), Caleb Autin and Bethany Autin; great nieces and great nephews, Luke Duthu, Amie Duthu, Jackson Autin, Jonah Autin and Jake Autin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harris Autin Sr. and Julia Bruce Autin and brother, Harris “Boo Boo” Autin Jr.

Yalta enjoyed gardening, baking and cooking. She also loved sharing recipes and food with her family and friends. She loved Jesus and spending time with her family.

