December 8, 2017 – February 25, 2022

Yaseen McKinley, Jr., 4, a resident of Breaux Bridge, LA and native of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Friday February 25, 2022 at Ochsner Lafayette General in Lafayette, LA.

Memories of Yasseen Jr. will forever remain in the hearts of his mother, Aireal (John Wilson) Johnson; father, Yassen (Gekia Baker) McKinley; siblings, Dakylnn Johnson, Keymoni Nevis, Samyriel Johnson, and Harmony McKinley; maternal grandparents, Cassandra Johnson and Jermaine Holden; paternal grandparents, Georgette (Elbert Moore) Washington and Ronald (Madeline) McKinley; great-grandparents, Dora (Heard) Harris, Glynndafay Shephard, Mary Turner, and George Washington and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Yaseen Jr. was preceded in death by his grandfathers. Ronnie Shepherd, Earl Johnson, and Bill Turner. Henry McKinley and Pickayuen Washington and Willie Williams, Sr. and his grandmothers., Frances Holden, Octavia McKinley, Beulah Turner and Evilen Washington.