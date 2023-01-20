Ynika Lyntrell Cook, 48, a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Terrebonne Parish, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 10:00AM until funeral time at 12:00PM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Chauvin, LA.

Ynika leaves to cherish her memories, her parents, MacArthur Cook and Becky Warren Cook and children, Kevone, Ron and Ronika Cook. Sisters; Detra Cook Butler and Anya Cook Burdis and one grandchild.