Yvette Foret LeBeouf, 85, a native of Houma and a resident of Schriever, gained her wings on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am till 10:45 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bridget Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Bridget Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Roxanne Brunet (Timothy); great-grandchild, Brett Michelle Verret; brother, Robert Foret (Joyce); sister, Jayne Pope; nephews, Todd, Robbie, and Chris Pope; nieces, Christine Oncale, Wanda Prestenbach, Susie Plaisance, and Joan Ellen Dupre.

She was preceded in death by her son, Dwayne Michael Lirette; granddaughters, Crystal Lirette and Nicole Benoit; parents, Teles Foret and Vernita Babin Foret; siblings, Nita Bergeron, Douglas Foret, Rita Vice, and L.J. Foret; nephew, Bobby Foret; brother-in-law, Bob Pope; and godchild, Ronnie Foret.

Yvette will forever be remembered as a loving mother, sister, aunt, and dear friend. She worked as a hair stylist who knew all, and enjoyed dancing, singing, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her, and will forever be in her family and friend’s hearts.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Terrebonne General Critical Care Unit for their care, compassion, and support. The family would also like to thank Samart Funeral Home for handling her arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your charity of choice in Yvette’s name and memory.

