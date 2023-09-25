Yvonne Porche Hebert

Yvonne Margaret Porche Hebert, 83, a native and resident of Bayou Dularge, died at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Internment will be held at a later date in St. Eloi Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Mark Hebert and wife, Karen, Maria Chaisson and husband, Joey, Michael Hebert and wife, Sandy, Matthew Hebert and wife, Charlotte, her son in law Steven Marcel and companion Anna, and Martin Hebert and wife, Rebecca; brother Martin “Paul” Porche and wife, Amy; sisters-in-law, Mary Alice Porche, Sue Porche and Germaine Theriot; 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews; and numerous friends that became family.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Richard Lawrence Hebert; daughter Madlyn Marcel, granddaughter, Frankie Marie Hebert and great granddaughter Sophia Anjolie Hebert Sims and baby Saints of the family; her parents, Felix Jean Porche & America Sidonia Porche and brothers Christopher, Patrick and Anthony and sister Catherine Madlyn Porche.

She was a parishioner of St. Eloi Catholic Church. She was a member of the Ladies Alter Society, KC 8779 Ladies Auxiliary member, choir director, religion teacher, Prayer Blanket ministry, Pro-Life activist and made hundreds of rosaries that she freely donated. She received the bishop’s medal for her many works she provided to her church community.

She loved her family, singing in church and camping with her kids.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Louisiana Right to Life 200 Allen Toussaint, New Orleans, LA 70124.