Yvonne Marie Trahan

Nelson Morvant, Jr.
September 19, 2023
Chris David Hymel
September 19, 2023

Yvonne Marie Trahan, 79, a native of Lafourche Parish, Louisiana and resident of Chauvin, Louisiana passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023.


She is survived by her son, Floyd Trahan; daughter, Gwendolyn LeBlanc; grandson, Dustin Trahan (Crystal Trahan); granddaughter, Kourtney Pinell (Jon Pinell Jr.); great-granddaughter, Alexia Trahan (Ashton); and three great-grandsons, Blaize Trahan, Owen Pinell, and Linken Pinell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace “Gro” Trahan; parents, Whitney and Agnes Dupre; brother, Marvin Dupre; and two sisters, Lucille Shadell and Iona Gray.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, LA from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Graveside services will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chauvin, Louisiana.


Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Yvonne, please visit our floral store.
STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

September 19, 2023

Kenneth Garrison, Jr.

Read more