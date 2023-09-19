Yvonne Marie Trahan, 79, a native of Lafourche Parish, Louisiana and resident of Chauvin, Louisiana passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023.

She is survived by her son, Floyd Trahan; daughter, Gwendolyn LeBlanc; grandson, Dustin Trahan (Crystal Trahan); granddaughter, Kourtney Pinell (Jon Pinell Jr.); great-granddaughter, Alexia Trahan (Ashton); and three great-grandsons, Blaize Trahan, Owen Pinell, and Linken Pinell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace “Gro” Trahan; parents, Whitney and Agnes Dupre; brother, Marvin Dupre; and two sisters, Lucille Shadell and Iona Gray.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, LA from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Graveside services will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chauvin, Louisiana.

