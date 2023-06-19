Yvonne Thomas, 79, a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

She is survived by her daughters, Nedra Thomas and Karen Thomas-Narcisse (Troy). Sons, Todd K. Thomas, Sr. (Trista), Jason Thomas, Gary Thomas, Matt Earl Thomas and brother, Herman Porter. Sister, Jessie Mae and Mary Louise Porter, eighteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, godchildren, Tyrika Porter and Karolos Kemp.

She was preceded by Otis Thomas, Sr., and her parents, Ora Davis Porter and Daniel Porter, Sr. Granddaughter, Anyssa Thomas and maternal grandparents, Charlie and Mary Jones Davis and paternal grandparents, Walter and Elnora Porter and brother, Daniel “Sonny” Porter, Jr., Daniel Webster Porter, Jr. Sister, Elnora Porter, Victoria Wilson, Orelia Mae Porter and Olevia Porter.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Yvonne Thomas, please visit our Tree Store.