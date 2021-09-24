Zachary Logan

February 16, 2009 – September 18, 2021

Zachary Ray Logan, age 12, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. He was a native and resident of Bourg, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday, September 27, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in St. Ann Cemetery.

Zach is survived by his mother, Angie Ann Logan; grandparents, Donny R. and Angela Prosperie Logan; brother, Max M. Waguespack; and godparents, Toby Logan and Katie Logan; uncle, Kenton R. Logan and wife, Mitzi.

Zach is preceded in death by his grandparents, Grover Logan and Myrtis Cook Logan Kitchens, and Randolph and Merline Usie Prosperie; aunt, Amy Sonier Prosperie.

Zach was a student at Montegut Middle School. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing play station with his best friend Owen Pellegrin, and spending time outdoors. He was always the class clown and always had a mischievous smile. He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

