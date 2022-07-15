June 14, 1951 – July 14, 2022

Zelda Ann Folse, 71, a native and resident of Vacherie, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

A private visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held in her honor for family at a later date.

She is survived by her three brothers, Whitney Folse and wife, Lourdes Folse, Jeffery Folse and wife, Mary Folse, and Todd Folse; sister-in-law, Cathy Folse; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aureaus and Joyce Folse; and brother, Wilbert Folse.

God received another angel.