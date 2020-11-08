Opinion: The Great Recreation Subsidy

By Jessica Domangue

It’s 1987. The Louisiana DOTD is in construction of perhaps the most transformative public works project in Terrebonne history: a modern five-lane extension of Tunnel Boulevard later known as Martin Luther King Boulevard. A complete afterthought is it just so happens to meander through the uninhabited swamps and cane fields of mostly one single recreation district formed years earlier.

In terms of property taxes to support recreation, it’s often thought of in terms of residential property. However, commercial development has a much more profound impact. First, commercial properties are not subject to the homestead exemption. Second, commercial buildings are assessed at 15% of fair market value, rather than the 10% for residential homes.

In the case of Recreation District 2/3, the district is heavily subsidized from dozens of faceless, non-voting national corporations along MLK Blvd. that do not utilize any recreation resource whatsoever. For example, each year, Target pays $5,395, Wal-Mart pays $6,655, Home Depot pays $4,761, and Lowe’s pays $6,172.

Any Recreation District in Terrebonne could probably have an assessed tax of 5 mills if they received the “MLK Blvd. Subsidy” every year! This subsidy drives to the heart of efforts to thwart modernizing recreation in our parish, invoking a philosophical debate on conservative values.

On one hand, its indisputable some degree of reorganizing the districts would result in better stewardship of taxpayer funds: less duplication of costs, better economies of scale, and less potential for waste, fraud, and abuse. As such, it would mean less taxes need to be collected to fund recreation. It would lower property taxes for tens of thousands of residents.These all sound like pillars of conservatism.

On the other hand, it would require residents of Rec 2/3 to divide the unearned “MLK Blvd. Subsidy” with more residents across the parish who also spend their taxpayer money at these businesses. Even though the parish would be collecting less money in taxes and have less bureaucracy, there exists the potential for a slight millage increase for residents of Rec 2/3. In an alternative interpretation of conservatism, that is a deal breaker.

If we are to apply this same standard of conservatism to national legislation, then logically, we should be opposed to the Republican-led “Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017.” It resulted in historic tax cuts, triggered economic growth, and fostered smaller government, but unfortunately, there was a segment of the population that received a nominal tax increase due to losing deductions and subsidies.

Look at neighbors on Savanne Road: one on the Rec 2/3 side of the line pays 5 mills, and the other on the Rec 9 side pays 15 mills. In large part because the Bayou Black area has little commercial development, residents must pay a significantly higher millage rate to offer comparable facilities. It might take an entire residential subdivision to equal the tax revenue of just one of the big box retailers.

The razor-thin margin of the Rec 2/3 millage renewal cannot be viewed as great confidence in the current system by any reasonable person. The mission of the Recreation Modernization Task Force has never been to influence this renewal. Rather, it is to explore numerous systemic issues such as this “MLK Blvd. Subsidy” and offer a long-term vision that benefits all residents of Terrebonne fairly.