10 Colonels named to All-Southland Team

Ten Nicholls State University football players were named to this year’s All-Southland team, with six on the first team, two on the second and two on the third.

Offensive linemen P.J. Burkhalter, wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon and safety Kevin Moore III were repeat first-team selections from 2019.

Burkhalter was also awarded Offensive Lineman of the Year, his second year in a row receiving the honor.

Second-team honors went to running back Julien Gums and defensive back Pig Cage.

Slot receiver K.J. Franklin and kick returner Dontaze Costly made the third team.

Feature photo courtesy of @Nicholls_FB.