2020-2021 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame Tickets Now On Sale

Tickets for the fourth annual Terrebonne General Community Sports Institutes Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame banquet are now on sale. The sports-themed banquet benefitting The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System honors six local professional athletes/coaches who will be inducted into the Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The event will take place Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Cypress Columns in Gray, LA at 6 pm.

This year’s renowned inductees include: former Assumption High and NY Giant football running back great Brandon Jacobs, former Vandebilt Catholic and UCLA football standout defensive lineman Karl Morgan, former Thibodaux High and LSU Tiger running back great and coaching legend Don Schwab, the most winning volleyball coach ever on the high school level in Louisiana, Assumption High School’s Sandy Fussell, former H.L. Bourgeois multi-sport star and Tulane wide receiver football great JaJuan Dawson, and former Dallas Cowboys all-pro kicker and product of Terrebonne High School, Richie Cunningham.

Each honoree will earn a spot of prominence on the Bayou Region Athletic Wall of Fame located in the Community Sports Institute of Terrebonne General Health System. Inductees represent some of the top athletes from Terrebonne, Lafourche or Assumption Parishes who are also dedicated to community involvement.

Tickets are $50/person and can be purchased at www.bayouregionhof.eventbrite.com. Sponsorships and tables are also available by calling Catherine S. Robichaux, Foundation Coordinator for The Foundation for Terrebonne General at 985-873-4603.

Proceeds from the banquet will benefit The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System and help fund numerous community healthcare and wellness programs. This event would not be possible without the generous support of our presenting sponsors Peoples Drug Store and the Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute.