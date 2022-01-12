2022 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System Welcomes New Executive Director
January 12, 2022
Graves helps secure $1.6 Million in Federal COVID-19 Relief for Nicholls
January 12, 2022

Inductees for the 2022 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame have been selected and announced for the fifth annual Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute’s Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame.   The sports-themed banquet honors six local professional athletes/coaches who will be inducted into the Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The event will take place Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Cypress Columns in Gray, LA, at 6 pm. 



This year’s renowned inductees include football greats Bob Brunet, Art Cantrell, Troy Johnson, Thomas “Skee” Roussel, coaching legend Kenneth Dixon, and NHRA racing pioneer Leonard Hughes.   

Each honoree will earn a spot of prominence on the Bayou Region Athletic Wall of Fame located in the Community Sports Institute of Terrebonne General Health System.  Inductees represent some of the top athletes from Terrebonne, Lafourche, or Assumption Parishes.

Proceeds from the banquet will benefit The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System and help fund numerous community health and wellness programs in our community.  



Sponsorships for this year’s Hall of Fame are available by calling Elmy Savoie, The Foundation for Terrebonne General at 985-873-4603. Information about tickets will be made available in the coming months.  

For the latest event information and announcements, follow us on thefoundationfortghealthsystem. 

 

Robert “Bob” Brunet

Native of Larose, LA

Graduate of Larose-Cut Off High School

All Gulf States Conference running back at Louisiana Tech University

1968 Seventh Round Draft Pick of the Washington Redskins

Played 9 years in the NFL, all for the Redskins

Currently resides in Denham Springs, LA

Arthur “Art” Cantrelle

Native of Larose, LA

Graduate of Biloxi High School (moved there from Larose in senior year)

All SEC player at running back in football at LSU

Won 1973 Grey Cup with the Ottawa Roughriders

Won 1974 WFL Championship with the Birmingham Americans

Currently resides in Biloxi, MS

Kenneth Dixon

Twenty Nine year head girls’ basketball coach at Ellender Memorial

Innovator in success and popularity of girls’ basketball in the bayou region

Won five state LHSAA 4-A Championships

Two time state 4-A runner up

Won over 650 games as head coach (average of 24 per year)

Passed away in 2021

Leonard Hughes

Native of Houma, LA

Graduate of Terrebonne High School

The “Hughes” half of world famous Candies & Hughes NHRA Racing Team

Multiple national NHRA championships

Multiple quarter track speed records (1968-1975)

Currently resides in Houma, LA

Troy Johnson

Native of Chauvin, LA

Graduate of South Terrebonne High School

Starred in track & field at Southern University

Free-agent wide receiver with the Denver Gold of the USFL in 1985

Four-year NFL career from 1986-1989 (Cardinals & Steelers).

Currently resides in Houma, LA

Thomas “Skee” Roussel

Native of Thibodaux, LA

Graduate of Thibodaux High School

Starred as a linebacker at Univ. of S. Miss. (1968 Senior Bowl & Blue-Gray Bowl)

1968 Second Round Draft Pick of the Washington Redskins

Five year NFL career from 1968-1973 (Redskins, Saints, Eagles)

Currently resides in Covington, LA

 


STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

Tay Martin

January 4, 2022

Houma Native Tay Martin Hauls in Three Touchdowns for Fiesta Bowl Game

Read more