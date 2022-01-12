2022 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

Inductees for the 2022 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame have been selected and announced for the fifth annual Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute’s Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The sports-themed banquet honors six local professional athletes/coaches who will be inducted into the Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The event will take place Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Cypress Columns in Gray, LA, at 6 pm.
This year’s renowned inductees include football greats Bob Brunet, Art Cantrell, Troy Johnson, Thomas “Skee” Roussel, coaching legend Kenneth Dixon, and NHRA racing pioneer Leonard Hughes.
Each honoree will earn a spot of prominence on the Bayou Region Athletic Wall of Fame located in the Community Sports Institute of Terrebonne General Health System. Inductees represent some of the top athletes from Terrebonne, Lafourche, or Assumption Parishes.
Proceeds from the banquet will benefit The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System and help fund numerous community health and wellness programs in our community.
Sponsorships for this year’s Hall of Fame are available by calling Elmy Savoie, The Foundation for Terrebonne General at 985-873-4603. Information about tickets will be made available in the coming months.
For the latest event information and announcements, follow us on thefoundationfortghealthsystem.
|
Robert “Bob” Brunet
Native of Larose, LA
Graduate of Larose-Cut Off High School
All Gulf States Conference running back at Louisiana Tech University
1968 Seventh Round Draft Pick of the Washington Redskins
Played 9 years in the NFL, all for the Redskins
Currently resides in Denham Springs, LA
|
Arthur “Art” Cantrelle
Graduate of Biloxi High School (moved there from Larose in senior year)
All SEC player at running back in football at LSU
Won 1973 Grey Cup with the Ottawa Roughriders
Won 1974 WFL Championship with the Birmingham Americans
Currently resides in Biloxi, MS
|
Kenneth Dixon
Twenty Nine year head girls’ basketball coach at Ellender Memorial
Innovator in success and popularity of girls’ basketball in the bayou region
Won five state LHSAA 4-A Championships
Two time state 4-A runner up
Won over 650 games as head coach (average of 24 per year)
Passed away in 2021
|
Leonard Hughes
Graduate of Terrebonne High School
The “Hughes” half of world famous Candies & Hughes NHRA Racing Team
Multiple national NHRA championships
Multiple quarter track speed records (1968-1975)
Currently resides in Houma, LA
|
Troy Johnson
Graduate of South Terrebonne High School
Starred in track & field at Southern University
Free-agent wide receiver with the Denver Gold of the USFL in 1985
Four-year NFL career from 1986-1989 (Cardinals & Steelers).
Currently resides in Houma, LA
|
Thomas “Skee” Roussel
Native of Thibodaux, LA
Graduate of Thibodaux High School
Starred as a linebacker at Univ. of S. Miss. (1968 Senior Bowl & Blue-Gray Bowl)
1968 Second Round Draft Pick of the Washington Redskins
Five year NFL career from 1968-1973 (Redskins, Saints, Eagles)
Currently resides in Covington, LA