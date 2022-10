Basketball season is upon us! Terrebonne Parish Recreation recently released important dates to remember for the 2022 Recreation Basketball League.

Registration for basketball for boys and girls ages seven through 12 is open until Friday, November 18 at 4:00 p.m. No late registrations will be offered, so register early at TPREC.ORG. Mark your calendars with the following important dates:

2022 Boys Basketball

Registration opened on October 24

Coaches meeting is on November 10

Registration closes on November 18

Practice begins for Ages 7-8 on December 5

Practice begins for ages 11-12 on December 12

Games begin for ages 7-8 on December 17

Practice begins for ages 9-10 on December 19

Games begin for ages 11-12 on December 27

Games begin for ages 9-10 on January 2, 2023

Final basketball games on February 4, 2023

2022 Girls Basketball

Registration opened on October 24

Coaches meeting is on November 9

Practice begins for ages 7-8 on December 5

Practice begins for ages 11-12 on December 12

Games begin for ages 7-8 on December 17

Practice begins for ages 9-10 on December 19

Games begin for ages 11-12 on December 27

Games begin for ages 9-10 on January 2, 2023

Final basketball games on February 4, 2023

For more information and to keep updated, visit www.tprec.org!