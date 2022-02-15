2022 Terrebonne Rec Youth Girls Softball Registration is Now Open!

Terrebonne Parish Recreation has announced open registration for 2022 Youth Recreation Girls Softball.

Registration began yesterday, February 14, and runs until March 18 at 4 p.m. They encourage parents to register their girls early because rosters fill up quickly and no late registrations will be offered. The registration fee is $20 per Athlete for the following age groups: Rookie (7 & 8), Minor (9 & 10), Major (11 & 12), Rec/Competitive (13-18). Games are scheduled to begin April 18 and registration can be complete here.

For any questions, contact recreation staff at (985) 873-6584.