2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

Inductees for the 2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame have been selected and announced for the sixth annual Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute’s Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The sports-themed banquet honors six local professional athletes/coaches who will be inducted into the Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The event will take place Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cypress Columns in Gray, LA, at 6 pm.

This year’s renowned inductees include football playing and coaching greats Charles ‘Laury’ Dupont, Greg Harding, Jesse Myles and O.K. ‘Pat’ Szush along with stellar baseball performer Harry McCulla and Track & Field All-American Dalton Leblanc.

Each honoree will earn a spot of prominence on the Bayou Region Athletic Wall of Fame located in the Community Sports Institute of Terrebonne General Health System. Inductees represent some of the top athletes from Terrebonne, Lafourche, or Assumption Parishes.

Proceeds from the banquet benefit the The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System to support health and wellness programs for young athletes in the Bayou Region.

Sponsorships for this year’s Hall of Fame are available by contacting The Foundation for Terrebonne General at foundation@tghealthsystem.com or call 985-873-4603. Tickets and tables are available through Eventbright.com.

For the latest event information and announcements, follow us at thefoundationfortghealthsysyem.