2024 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

Weekend Roundup: January 12- 14January 10, 2024
HOUMA, LA – Inductees for the 2024 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame have been selected and announced for the seventh annual Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute’s Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The sports-themed banquet honors six local professional athletes/coaches who will be inducted into the Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The event will take place Thursday, June 20, 2024, at Cypress Columns in Gray, LA, at 6:00 p.m.
This year’s renowned inductees include basketball great Brandon Brown, stellar football performers Thomas “Skippy” Ezell, Joe Fakier and Phillip Livas, rodeo champion David Fournier and coaching legend Leslie “Lelly” Daigle.
Each honoree will earn a spot of prominence on the Bayou Region Athletic Wall of Fame located in the Community Sports Institute of Terrebonne General Health System. Inductees represent some of the top athletes from Terrebonne, Lafourche, or Assumption Parishes.
Proceeds from the banquet will benefit The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System and help fund numerous community health and wellness programs in our community.
Sponsorships for this year’s Hall of Fame are available by calling Elmy Savoie, Executive Director of The Foundation for Terrebonne General at 985-873-4603. Information about tickets will be made available in the coming months.
2024 Inductees:
|> 1999 Graduate of
Terrebonne High
School
>LSWA All-State Basketball Team
>USA All-Conference Team member while at Tulane University
>Top 15 All-Time scorer and rebounder in Tulane history
> Eight year professional career in Italy.
|> 1953 Graduate of
St. Francis Boys School
>Member of ’53 State Champion St. Francis Baseball Team
>Coached St. Francis to three “A” State Championships in baseball
>Esteemed career as Doctor of Physical Therapy in our area
|> 1978 Graduate of
South Terrebonne High School
>National Punt, Pass and Kick finalist at 13 years old.
>LHSAA All-State performer in football and track and field.
>Four year starter at quarterback for Grambling State University.
|> 1970 Graduate of
E. D. White Catholic High School
>Member of ’68 and ’69 EDW State Championship Football Teams
>LHSAA All State in both football and baseball
>Three year letter winner for LSU football from 1971-1973
|> 1981 Graduate of
Central Lafourche High School
>1982 NIRA National Collegiate Rodeo Rookie of the Year
>Seven Time World PRCA Qualifier
>1996 World PRCA Reserve Champion Bull Rider
> PBR Hall of Fame
>McNeese St. Hall of Fame
|> 2007 Graduate of
South Terrebonne High School
>LHSAA All-State Football Team
>All WAC Conference Player at Louisiana Tech
>MVP of 2008 Independence Bowl
> Name to Louisiana Tech All-Century Team.
>NFL, CFL Stint