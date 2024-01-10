2024 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

HOUMA, LA – Inductees for the 2024 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame have been selected and announced for the seventh annual Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute’s Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The sports-themed banquet honors six local professional athletes/coaches who will be inducted into the Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The event will take place Thursday, June 20, 2024, at Cypress Columns in Gray, LA, at 6:00 p.m.

This year’s renowned inductees include basketball great Brandon Brown, stellar football performers Thomas “Skippy” Ezell, Joe Fakier and Phillip Livas, rodeo champion David Fournier and coaching legend Leslie “Lelly” Daigle.

Each honoree will earn a spot of prominence on the Bayou Region Athletic Wall of Fame located in the Community Sports Institute of Terrebonne General Health System. Inductees represent some of the top athletes from Terrebonne, Lafourche, or Assumption Parishes.

Proceeds from the banquet will benefit The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System and help fund numerous community health and wellness programs in our community.

Sponsorships for this year’s Hall of Fame are available by calling Elmy Savoie, Executive Director of The Foundation for Terrebonne General at 985-873-4603. Information about tickets will be made available in the coming months.

2024 Inductees: