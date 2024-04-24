2024 High School All-Star Game players and date announced

April 24, 2024
April 24, 2024

The Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute is proud to announce the rosters for the 16th Annual Bayou Region High School Baseball All-Star Game.

 

Presented by HTV-10, By-U Sports and ESPN 100.3 FM, this year’s game will be played at Southland Rec. 2-3 Field on May 18, 2024.  Game time for the seven inning event is 5:30 PM. and features the top seniors from Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes.


 

Players and coaches will be recognized in a pre-game ceremony for their dedication and time given to their respective programs and community with token gifts awarded.

 

2024 ALL STAR PLAYERS

 

LAFOURCHE PARISH


  • Cole BecnelThibodaux – Position: INF, P
  • Noah BenoitEDW – Position: INF, P
  • Kamden BourgSLHS – Position: UTL
  • Tucker CarlosThibodaux – Position: SS, 2B
  • Austin CuroleSLHS – Position: OF, P
  • Brady DufreneCLHS – Position: INF, P
  • Matthew EscherEDW – Position: 2B
  • Taylor FieldsThibodaux – Position: P
  • Elijah GrosCLHS – Position: OF, 1B
  • Drake Horn CLHS – Position: UTL
  • Brock JohnsonSLHS – Position: UTL, P
  • Brandt MartinCLHS – Position: OF
  • Tyler Sanders SLHS – Position: OF, P
  • Max Vedros SLHS – Position: INF, P

 

TERREBONNE PARISH

  • Drake DetillierSTHS – Position: C
  • Trey DoucetHLB – Position: INF
  • Cole DumondTerrebonne – Position: 2B, INF
  • Gavin GravoisHLB – Position: 3B, INF
  • Cannen HallTerrebonne – Position: P
  • Brody Hebert HLB – Position: SS, 3B
  • Cole JohnSTHS – Position: OF
  • Jase LagardeTerrebonne – Position: OF, P
  • Blake LandryHLB – Position: UTL, P
  • Dillen Liner Terrebonne – Position: SS
  • Kyle Liner Terrebonne – Position: UTL, P
  • Michael MarcelEMHS – Position: INF, P
  • Brogan MolisonTerrebonne – Position: C, 3B
  • Drew Pitre STHS – Position: OF
  • Tristan RogersCCA – Position: OF
  • Logan MallardSTHS – If back from LBCA All Star Game*

 

COACHES

  • Lanc CrochetCLHS
  • Chandler Guidroz SLHS 
  • Bryson BarbierEDW
  • Jay CarlosThibodaux 
  • Bucky AngeletteSLHS 
  • Joe TeutonCCA
  • Michael BarbaSTHS
  • Jamie DelahoussayeEMHS
  • Todd MartinTerrebonne 
  • Josh SmithHLB
  • Mark OrgeronSTHS
