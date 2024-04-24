2024 High School All-Star Game players and date announced

Golden Meadow Man Arrested for Strangling and Threatening WomanApril 24, 2024
The Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute is proud to announce the rosters for the 16th Annual Bayou Region High School Baseball All-Star Game.
Presented by HTV-10, By-U Sports and ESPN 100.3 FM, this year’s game will be played at Southland Rec. 2-3 Field on May 18, 2024. Game time for the seven inning event is 5:30 PM. and features the top seniors from Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes.
Players and coaches will be recognized in a pre-game ceremony for their dedication and time given to their respective programs and community with token gifts awarded.
2024 ALL STAR PLAYERS
LAFOURCHE PARISH
- Cole Becnel – Thibodaux – Position: INF, P
- Noah Benoit – EDW – Position: INF, P
- Kamden Bourg – SLHS – Position: UTL
- Tucker Carlos – Thibodaux – Position: SS, 2B
- Austin Curole – SLHS – Position: OF, P
- Brady Dufrene – CLHS – Position: INF, P
- Matthew Escher – EDW – Position: 2B
- Taylor Fields – Thibodaux – Position: P
- Elijah Gros – CLHS – Position: OF, 1B
- Drake Horn – CLHS – Position: UTL
- Brock Johnson – SLHS – Position: UTL, P
- Brandt Martin – CLHS – Position: OF
- Tyler Sanders – SLHS – Position: OF, P
- Max Vedros – SLHS – Position: INF, P
TERREBONNE PARISH
- Drake Detillier – STHS – Position: C
- Trey Doucet – HLB – Position: INF
- Cole Dumond – Terrebonne – Position: 2B, INF
- Gavin Gravois – HLB – Position: 3B, INF
- Cannen Hall – Terrebonne – Position: P
- Brody Hebert – HLB – Position: SS, 3B
- Cole John – STHS – Position: OF
- Jase Lagarde – Terrebonne – Position: OF, P
- Blake Landry – HLB – Position: UTL, P
- Dillen Liner – Terrebonne – Position: SS
- Kyle Liner – Terrebonne – Position: UTL, P
- Michael Marcel – EMHS – Position: INF, P
- Brogan Molison – Terrebonne – Position: C, 3B
- Drew Pitre – STHS – Position: OF
- Tristan Rogers – CCA – Position: OF
- Logan Mallard – STHS – If back from LBCA All Star Game*
COACHES
- Lanc Crochet – CLHS
- Chandler Guidroz – SLHS
- Bryson Barbier – EDW
- Jay Carlos – Thibodaux
- Bucky Angelette – SLHS
- Joe Teuton – CCA
- Michael Barba – STHS
- Jamie Delahoussaye – EMHS
- Todd Martin – Terrebonne
- Josh Smith – HLB
- Mark Orgeron – STHS