2024 High School All-Star Game players and date announced

The Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute is proud to announce the rosters for the 16th Annual Bayou Region High School Baseball All-Star Game.

Presented by HTV-10, By-U Sports and ESPN 100.3 FM, this year’s game will be played at Southland Rec. 2-3 Field on May 18, 2024. Game time for the seven inning event is 5:30 PM. and features the top seniors from Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes.

Players and coaches will be recognized in a pre-game ceremony for their dedication and time given to their respective programs and community with token gifts awarded.

2024 ALL STAR PLAYERS

LAFOURCHE PARISH

Cole Becnel – Thibodaux – Position: INF, P

– Thibodaux – Position: INF, P Noah Benoit – EDW – Position: INF, P

– EDW – Position: INF, P Kamden Bourg – SLHS – Position: UTL

– SLHS – Position: UTL Tucker Carlos – Thibodaux – Position: SS, 2B

– Thibodaux – Position: SS, 2B Austin Curole – SLHS – Position: OF, P

– SLHS – Position: OF, P Brady Dufrene – CLHS – Position: INF, P

– CLHS – Position: INF, P Matthew Escher – EDW – Position: 2B

– EDW – Position: 2B Taylor Fields – Thibodaux – Position: P

– Thibodaux – Position: P Elijah Gros – CLHS – Position: OF, 1B

– CLHS – Position: OF, 1B Drake Horn – CLHS – Position: UTL

– CLHS – Position: UTL Brock Johnson – SLHS – Position: UTL, P

– SLHS – Position: UTL, P Brandt Martin – CLHS – Position: OF

– CLHS – Position: OF Tyler Sanders – SLHS – Position: OF, P

– SLHS – Position: OF, P Max Vedros – SLHS – Position: INF, P

TERREBONNE PARISH

Drake Detillier – STHS – Position: C

– STHS – Position: C Trey Doucet – HLB – Position: INF

– HLB – Position: INF Cole Dumond – Terrebonne – Position: 2B, INF

– Terrebonne – Position: 2B, INF Gavin Gravois – HLB – Position: 3B, INF

– HLB – Position: 3B, INF Cannen Hall – Terrebonne – Position: P

– Terrebonne – Position: P Brody Hebert – HLB – Position: SS, 3B

– HLB – Position: SS, 3B Cole John – STHS – Position: OF

– STHS – Position: OF Jase Lagarde – Terrebonne – Position: OF, P

– Terrebonne – Position: OF, P Blake Landry – HLB – Position: UTL, P

– HLB – Position: UTL, P Dillen Liner – Terrebonne – Position: SS

– Terrebonne – Position: SS Kyle Liner – Terrebonne – Position: UTL, P

– Terrebonne – Position: UTL, P Michael Marcel – EMHS – Position: INF, P

– EMHS – Position: INF, P Brogan Molison – Terrebonne – Position: C, 3B

– Terrebonne – Position: C, 3B Drew Pitre – STHS – Position: OF

– STHS – Position: OF Tristan Rogers – CCA – Position: OF

– CCA – Position: OF Logan Mallard – STHS – If back from LBCA All Star Game*

COACHES