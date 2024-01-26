2024 Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown to Welcome National and International Roller Derby Teams to Thibodaux

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, the destination management organization for Lafourche Parish, is set to welcome 20 national and international teams at this year’s Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown, an elite roller derby competition coming to Thibodaux. The premier tournament makes its return the weekend of February 22-25, 2024 following its success in 2023.

Hosted at the Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium on N. Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux, this year’s tournament features an expanded lineup of new and returning roller derby teams, an additional day of competition, and three divisions of play: Women’s, Open, and Junior. The event itself is hosted as part of a joint effort by Big Easy Roller Derby out of New Orleans and Red Stick Roller Derby Juniors, the youth roller derby team based in Baton Rouge.

“We are thrilled to welcome the return of the Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown to Lafourche Parish for its second year” said President/CEO of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, Cody A. Gray. “Events like this bring in significant economic impact to our parish, while directly supporting local businesses and jobs. We look forward to extending a warm welcome to the visiting teams and sharing our unapologetically Cajun culture with them.”

With its increased number of teams and competitors, the Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown is growing to become one of the largest sporting events in Lafourche Parish. It is expected to have a notable economic impact with over 400 hotel room nights anticipated, an estimated 1,200 – 1,700 meals consumed at local restaurants, and additional visitor spend at local attractions and shops in Lafourche Parish.

Tickets are available for purchase and can be bought as a Single Day Pass or a Weekend Pass. More information about tickets and the tournament weekend can be found at the link below. For vendor/sponsorship opportunities, contact Kaitlyn Estes, Tournament Organizer at yallstarstournament@gmail.com.

https://www.yallstars.com/

2024 Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown Participating Teams :

Women’s Division :

Team Alberta

Team Arkansas

Black Diaspora Roller Derby

Fuego Latina Roller Derby

Indigenous Rising Roller Derby

Jewish Roller Derby

Team Louisiana

Team Massachusetts

Team Michigan

Team Philippines

Small Wonder Skate Club

Team Tennessee

Open Division :

Beast Side Roller Derby

Chicago Roller Derby

Team Florida

Trans Roller United

Junior Division :

Red Stick Juniors

Druid City Daredevils

MARS Junior Beasts

Conroe Scallywags