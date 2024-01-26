2024 Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown to Welcome National and International Roller Derby Teams to Thibodaux

Cassidy, Senate Republicans Blast Biden Administration for Playing Politics with U.S. EnergyJanuary 26, 2024
Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, the destination management organization for Lafourche Parish, is set to welcome 20 national and international teams at this year’s Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown, an elite roller derby competition coming to Thibodaux. The premier tournament makes its return the weekend of February 22-25, 2024 following its success in 2023.
Hosted at the Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium on N. Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux, this year’s tournament features an expanded lineup of new and returning roller derby teams, an additional day of competition, and three divisions of play: Women’s, Open, and Junior. The event itself is hosted as part of a joint effort by Big Easy Roller Derby out of New Orleans and Red Stick Roller Derby Juniors, the youth roller derby team based in Baton Rouge.
“We are thrilled to welcome the return of the Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown to Lafourche Parish for its second year” said President/CEO of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, Cody A. Gray. “Events like this bring in significant economic impact to our parish, while directly supporting local businesses and jobs. We look forward to extending a warm welcome to the visiting teams and sharing our unapologetically Cajun culture with them.”
With its increased number of teams and competitors, the Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown is growing to become one of the largest sporting events in Lafourche Parish. It is expected to have a notable economic impact with over 400 hotel room nights anticipated, an estimated 1,200 – 1,700 meals consumed at local restaurants, and additional visitor spend at local attractions and shops in Lafourche Parish.
Tickets are available for purchase and can be bought as a Single Day Pass or a Weekend Pass. More information about tickets and the tournament weekend can be found at the link below. For vendor/sponsorship opportunities, contact Kaitlyn Estes, Tournament Organizer at yallstarstournament@gmail.com.
2024 Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown Participating Teams:
Women’s Division:
Team Alberta
Team Arkansas
Black Diaspora Roller Derby
Fuego Latina Roller Derby
Indigenous Rising Roller Derby
Jewish Roller Derby
Team Louisiana
Team Massachusetts
Team Michigan
Team Philippines
Small Wonder Skate Club
Team Tennessee
Open Division:
Beast Side Roller Derby
Chicago Roller Derby
Team Florida
Trans Roller United
Junior Division:
Red Stick Juniors
Druid City Daredevils
MARS Junior Beasts
Conroe Scallywags