Bree Usey selected to represent Louisiana as a member of the 2023 Southern Zone Championship Swim Team

Congratulations to the “Teal Seal,” rising 7th grader Bree Usey, for being selected to represent Louisiana as a member of the 2023 Southern Zone Championship Team competing in Cary, North Carolina this month! Usey swims for Thibodaux Regional Swim Team and Bayou Stingrays Swim Team.

The Louisiana All-Star Team that Usey will be joining was selected based on performance at the recent LA Age Group State Championships held in Baton Rouge. Usey will go on to compete against other All-Star Teams representing Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North and South Carolinas, West Virginia, and Texas.

The Thibodaux Regional Swim Team was only just recently started in August 2022, after the original swim team in the area left Lafourche Parish without an age-group swim program. “When Bree came to us when our program started, I watched her go from a summer league swimmer to one of the top athletes in her age group,” explained Thibodaux Regional Swim Team’s head coach, Robert Fletcher. “It has been quite an achievement on her part, especially since 11-12 year-old groups are where you start to see real talent and very fast swimming. She has really excelled and moved up in just this past year. Since this is her first year as a competitive swimmer, its incredible to see her fall back on her natural talents against girls who have been training for years.” Coach Fletcher went on to describe that Usey is an athlete with incredible ambition, work ethic, and a drive to succeed.

“We are closing in on some times that will get her into the top 100 swimmers in the nation for her age,” explained Coach Fletcher. “We expect her to accomplish it soon, and fully expect her to become one of the top swimmers across America.”

Congratulations to Bree Usey for this impressive achievement, and be sure to wish her luck as she travels to Cary, North Carolina for the upcoming tournament!