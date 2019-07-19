Sports



March 19, 2021
Nicholls Track and Field returns to Competition

The Nicholls State University track and field program returns to the official outdoor competition for the first time in just over two years this weekend. The […]
March 17, 2021
Nicholls nearly pulls off comeback in 9-8 loss to Louisiana

The Nicholls State University baseball team nearly pulled off the comeback against The University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Tuesday at Ben Meyer Diamond at Ray […]
March 14, 2021
Nicholls falls to in Abilene Christian in SLC Championship

No. 1 Nicholls State University fell to No. 2 Abilene Christian 79-45 in the 2021 Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship Game last night in Katy, […]
March 13, 2021
Nicholls advances to SLC Championship; Game to air on ESPN2

After an 88-76 win over No. 4 Northwestern State, No. 1 Nicholls State University is set for the 2021 Hercules Tires Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament […]
March 12, 2021
No. 1 Nicholls to take on No. 4 Northwestern State in SLC Tournament semifinals

The Nicholls State University men’s basketball program will take on No. 4 Northwestern State in the Southland Conference Tournament semifinals Friday evening in Katy, Texas. No. […]
March 9, 2021
Local runner places first overall in Louisiana Marathon

With a time of 2:27:26, local runner Alex Hebert won the 2021 Louisiana Full Marathon in Baton Rouge on Sunday.  Despite coming off a foot injury […]
March 7, 2021
Former Thibodaux High athletes aiming to give back with facility for athletics, education

Three former Thibodaux High athletes aim to give back to the community by bringing Thibodaux a state-of-the-art facility, one that encourages the youth to focus on […]
March 7, 2021
Nicholls remains undefeated with win over Northwestern State

The Nicholls State University football team remains undefeated this season following a 31-24 win over Northwestern State on Saturday night in Natchitoches. The Colonels have defeated […]
March 5, 2021
Nicholls earns Southland title with win over McNeese

The Nicholls State University men’s basketball program earned the Southland Conference (SLC) regular-season championship after defeating McNeese 80-67 in Lake Charles on Thursday. This is the […]
March 2, 2021
Local high school pole vaulter places third in national competition

Emery Prentice, a junior at Vandebilt Catholic, placed third in the High School Girls Pole Vault Championship at the Adidas Indoor Nationals this past weekend, earning […]
March 1, 2021
Legendary Ellender girls basketball coach dies after falling ill

Longtime and legendary Ellender Memorial girls basketball coach Kenneth Dixon has passed away, his family announced. Dixon was rushed to the hospital on Feb. 18 during […]
February 28, 2021
Nicholls defeats Lamar 55-0 at home to improve to 2-0

The Nicholls State University football team defeated Lamar University 55-0 at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium on Saturday.  The win improves the Colonels to […]
February 26, 2021
‘It’s been a real challenge’: Terrebonne Parish Recreation navigating through a pandemic

When the pandemic hit the parish nearly one year ago, Terrebonne Parish Recreation (TPR) Director Roddy Lerille hoped, like many others, that the shutdowns and other […]
February 26, 2021
Nicholls to take on Lamar in Thibodaux

The Nicholls State University football team will take on Lamar University on Saturday in John L. Guidry Stadium. The Colonels (1-0) are coming off a record-setting […]
February 21, 2021
E.D. White Boys Soccer moves on to play in the Division III State Championship

E.D. White Boys soccer defeated University Lab last night to move on to play in the Division III State Championship!! The No. 5 Cardinals beat No. […]
