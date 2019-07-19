March 19, 2021
The Nicholls State University track and field program returns to the official outdoor competition for the first time in just over two years this weekend. The […]
March 17, 2021
The Nicholls State University baseball team nearly pulled off the comeback against The University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Tuesday at Ben Meyer Diamond at Ray […]
March 14, 2021
No. 1 Nicholls State University fell to No. 2 Abilene Christian 79-45 in the 2021 Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship Game last night in Katy, […]
March 13, 2021
After an 88-76 win over No. 4 Northwestern State, No. 1 Nicholls State University is set for the 2021 Hercules Tires Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament […]
March 12, 2021
The Nicholls State University men’s basketball program will take on No. 4 Northwestern State in the Southland Conference Tournament semifinals Friday evening in Katy, Texas. No. […]
March 9, 2021
With a time of 2:27:26, local runner Alex Hebert won the 2021 Louisiana Full Marathon in Baton Rouge on Sunday. Despite coming off a foot injury […]
March 7, 2021
Three former Thibodaux High athletes aim to give back to the community by bringing Thibodaux a state-of-the-art facility, one that encourages the youth to focus on […]
March 7, 2021
The Nicholls State University football team remains undefeated this season following a 31-24 win over Northwestern State on Saturday night in Natchitoches. The Colonels have defeated […]
March 5, 2021
The Nicholls State University men’s basketball program earned the Southland Conference (SLC) regular-season championship after defeating McNeese 80-67 in Lake Charles on Thursday. This is the […]
March 2, 2021
Emery Prentice, a junior at Vandebilt Catholic, placed third in the High School Girls Pole Vault Championship at the Adidas Indoor Nationals this past weekend, earning […]
March 1, 2021
Longtime and legendary Ellender Memorial girls basketball coach Kenneth Dixon has passed away, his family announced. Dixon was rushed to the hospital on Feb. 18 during […]
February 28, 2021
The Nicholls State University football team defeated Lamar University 55-0 at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium on Saturday. The win improves the Colonels to […]
February 26, 2021
When the pandemic hit the parish nearly one year ago, Terrebonne Parish Recreation (TPR) Director Roddy Lerille hoped, like many others, that the shutdowns and other […]
February 26, 2021
The Nicholls State University football team will take on Lamar University on Saturday in John L. Guidry Stadium. The Colonels (1-0) are coming off a record-setting […]
February 21, 2021
E.D. White Boys soccer defeated University Lab last night to move on to play in the Division III State Championship!! The No. 5 Cardinals beat No. […]