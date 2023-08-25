Area schools get back to football with Jamborees! See the schedules

Friday night lights are back!
Area schools compete in regional Jamborees tonight, with two or three games being played at each location. Good luck to our teams!
Terrebonne General-HTV 10 Jamboree
@ Tom B. Smith Stadium
E. D. White Catholic vs. Terrebonne 6 p.m.
South Lafourche vs. H. L. Bourgeois 8 p.m.
Vandebilt Jamboree
@ Buddy Marcello Stadium
North Iberville vs. Houma Christian 5 p.m.
New Iberia vs. Vandebilt Catholic 8 p.m.
Lafourche Parish Jamboree
@ Thibodaux High Stadium
South Terrebonne vs. Central Lafourche 6 p.m.
Ellender vs. Thibodaus 8 p.m.
St. John Jamboree
@ Plaquemine High Stadium
Covenant Christian Academy vs. St. John’s 8 p.m.
St. Amant Jamboree
@ St. Amant Middle School
Assumption vs. St. Amant 7 p.m.
East Feliciana Parish Jamboree
@ E. Feliciana High Stadium
Central Catholic vs. Slaughter Charter 6:30 p.m.
Central Catholic Vs. East Feliciana 7 p.m.
E. Feliciana vs. Slaughter 7:30 p.m.