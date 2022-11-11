Bayou Bandits Volleyball Club will host tryouts for it’s 35th season this weekend, on Sunday, November 13. “We invite anyone that wants to improve their skills! From 14U and down, we really help the players to develop their skills. Bayou Bandits Volleyball Club has been in existence for 35 years. During that time, many girls have excelled in high school because of our program, and many girls have earned scholarships because of our program,” said Raymond “Chip” Didier Director of Bayou Bandits Volleyball Club.

The non-profit organization invites female volleyball players, as well as those new to the sport, from the ages of 8 to 18 to join the fun. Experienced coaches and staff including Chip Didier (Director), Craig Hamner (Terrebonne High School), Brittney Wells (Central Lafourche High School), as well as others, will develop the players skills thought the season from January – April 2023.

Tryouts and registration will be held in the Terrebonne High School girl’s gym on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. – Registration for Volley Tots ages 3-8 (no tryouts)

8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. – Registration for 10U – 14U

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Assessment/Placement/Tryouts for 10U – 14U

10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Registration for 15U – 18U

10:30 a.m – 12:00 p.m. – Assessment/Placement/Tryouts for 15U – 18U

Registration can be completed in advance online. For a complete list of fees and forms of payment, visit Bayou Bandits Volleyball Club online.