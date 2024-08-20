Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse to host live Coach Rebowe Show every Monday this football season

Calling all Nicholls football and BBQ fans! Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse in Thibodaux is excited to announce that in partnership with Nicholls State University Athletics, they will be hosting the popular Coach Rebowe Show live every Monday of the regular Colonels football season.

The Coach Rebowe Show is a radio talk show featuring Nicholls State University head football coach Tim Rebowe, who talks all things Colonels football from 6:00-7:00 PM every Monday of the regular season. The show airs on 100.3 ESPN Radio New Orleans, but now Thibodaux-based fans will get to come listen to the show live in person at Big Mike’s.

“We really do everything we can to support Nicholls and their athletics department,” explained Mike Lewis, co-owner of Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse. “We air all their games, host watch parties, and more– and we are so excited to be hosting the Coach Rebowe Show this season.”

Big Mike’s will be open for the events every Monday from 4:00-8:00 PM with a full bar and a limited menu. The first show will take place August 26, 2024 at 6:00 PM. Big Mike’s is located at 120 Laura Drive in Thibodaux.

Photos provided.

“Nicholls has always been a big patron of ours, and they have always shown their love and support for Big Mike’s in lots of ways,” continued Big Mike’s co-owner Judith Lewis. “The football season is just the beginning of a long partnership.”

Be sure to come show your support for the Colonels as the 2024 football season kicks off!

To view a full menu and operating hours at Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse, please visit their website. For more information about the Coach Rebowe Show, please visit the Nicholls State University Athletic’s Facebook page.