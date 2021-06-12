‘Buddies’ Needed for Terrebonne Parish Recreation Buddy Ball Special Needs Program

Established in 2019 by Terrebonne Parish Recreation, Buddy Ball provides opportunities for special needs children to participate and be a part of the team. The 2019 games included 20 children, who were in wheelchairs, walkers, or with other special needs such as Downs syndrome. The children were invited to practice and play a modified softball game against Terrebonne Parish Police Officers, and the Parish Council.

The program lasts four weeks, with one practice a week for three weeks, and a final game. Each player needs one to two Buddies on a team. The program will be played September-October 2021.

For more information or to sign up, please contact TPR Administrator Jim Wendell at jwendell@tpcg.org, subject: Buddy Ball.