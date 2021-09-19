LSU Athletics names Caesars Sportsbook Official Sportsbook Partner

Caesars Entertainment:

For the first time ever, a perennial powerhouse in college athletics is naming an official sportsbook partner. LSU Athletics and Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) announced today a multi‐year partnership to make Caesars Sportsbook the exclusive gaming and sportsbook partner of the Louisiana State University athletics department. This landmark alliance with a Power Five athletics department, facilitated by LSU’s third‐party multi‐media rights holder, Playfly Sports, focuses on unique alumni and fan engagement opportunities while expanding responsible sports gaming and education.

“LSU Athletics programs have always exemplified excellence, and at Caesars, we couldn’t be happier to partner with such an iconic brand in college athletics,” said Chris Holdren, Co‐President of Caesars Digital. “We have a proud legacy in Louisiana, and bringing LSU fans and alumni closer to the sports they love while also offering scholarship opportunities will help us build upon that.”

Caesars Sportsbook, the best‐in‐class sportsbook offering, will receive a multitude of marketing and sponsorship assets from LSU Athletics. Assets include naming rights for the new Caesars Sportsbook Skyline Club at Tiger Stadium, signage throughout Tiger Stadium beginning on Saturday, Sept. 18 for LSU’s matchup against Central Michigan, as well as additional signage at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Alex Box Stadium and an exclusive presence on the LSU Sports Mobile App.

Broadcast and digital sponsorship rights, visibility for Caesars Sportsbook throughout all of LSU’s 21 men’s and women’s sports programs are also included in the agreement, as well as opportunities for Caesars Sportsbook customers to attend LSU athletic events and access VIP hospitality at Tiger Stadium through their membership with the company’s industry‐leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards.

“LSU has always taken pride in providing fans with unique, innovative, and world‐class experiences, and our new partnership with Caesars Entertainment will do just that,” said LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward. “We share a clear vision of how athletics and entertainment can come together to enhance the fan experience, and we are excited to join with Caesars to make that vision a reality.”

This multi‐year partnership strengthens Caesars’ already established footprint in Louisiana, which includes the recent commitments to large‐scale renovations transforming Harrah’s New Orleans to Caesars New Orleans and Isle of Capri Lake Charles to Horseshoe Lake Charles. It also comes hot on the heels of the unveiling of the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and the eve of sports betting launching in the Pelican State.

Caesars is committed to working with the Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling, regulators and the community to provide responsible gaming resources to all eligible sports bettors in the state and driving awareness of the responsible gaming tools available on the Caesars Sportsbook app. In keeping with Caesars Entertainment’s decades‐long commitment to responsible gaming, the company will not market to students or fans under the age of 21 or highlight any gaming offers inside campus facilities.

In addition to providing a financial commitment to LSU, Caesars will also create an annual scholarship fund to support Louisiana‐resident LSU students. The fund will benefit students pursuing majors in sports administration, commerce and leadership, paving the way for future Tigers in the industry.

“As a proud partner of LSU Athletics, we are focused on creating innovative partnerships to engage sponsors and unlock meaningful new revenue sources,” said Michael Schreiber, Founder & CEO of Playfly Sports. “Given the interest in and access to gaming, we are excited to responsibly bring Caesars Sportsbook and LSU together.”

Once sports betting launches in Louisiana, Tiger alumni and sports fans above the age of 21 in the state can enjoy Caesars Sportsbook’s state‐of‐the‐art product offerings. The easy‐to-navigate Caesars Sportsbook app integrates mobile sports betting with Caesars Rewards, where every bet, win or lose, rewards the bettor with Tier Credits and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships.