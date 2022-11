The Central Lafourche Boys Cross Country team has placed sixth in the Division I State Championship at Northwestern State in Natchitoches!

Congratulations to these individuals for finishing:

33. Benjamin Hodson – 16:41.8

39. Samuel Hodson – 16:55.2

43. Trevin Lebouef – 16:57.9

44. Trayton Demei – 16:58.3

57. Hayes Grabert – 17:15.5

71. Trevor Demei – 17:34.0

106. Jose Guerra – 18:27.9