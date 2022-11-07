Wear your red and come cheer on your Nicholls State University Colonels Thursday, November 17, as they battle Southeastern Louisiana University in the River Bell Classic!

The special evening will begin at 3:00 p.m. with a LA Cajun Bayou Tailgate at John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux. The party will take place in lot 12 and will roll until 5:30 p.m. Hosted by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, Tangi Tourism, and the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the tailgate will include authentic Cajun food, a photo booth to help commemorate the day, local items, sweet treats, and more!

The big game kicks off at 6:00 p.m. To purchase tickets for the game, visit the online office box here.

The Colonels are 2-7 so far this 2022 season. They have won one game out of two at home and one game out of five on the road. The next game to be played will be this Saturday, November 12, at the John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux against Texas A&M- Commerce. Geaux Colonels!