CLHS Cheer Team makes school history in National Cheerleading Championship

Congratulations to the Central Lafourche High School Cheer Team, who recently made school history by placing 8th out of 47 teams at the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando!

The Trojans competed this past weekend, and advanced to the Finals on Monday, February 12, 2024. “We have improved every year, and this season we placed first and third at the two regional competitions we competed in. That really helped the girls prepare for nationals,” explained Head Coach Gilene Fugat, who has been at Central Lafourche for 12 years. “The girls worked so hard all season and this past weekend to make it to the final round.”

Fugat explained that this accomplishment meant a lot to the team, as they made Central Lafourche history. “It was an overwhelming feeling. This is an extremely talented team,” said Fugat. “They put in 6:00 a.m. practices every Saturday and Sunday since August to make it this far. They are such a great group of kids and I am so proud of them.”

Assistant Coach Gabrielle Stratton, who was a member of the Central Lafourche Cheer Team during her four years as a student and has been an assistant coach for 3 years, was also extremely proud of the team’s accomplishments this weekend. “When I was on the team, we only made it to Preliminaries– we never made it any further,” said Stratton. “So getting to see the team progress so far this year means so much to me. This team has worked hard so long for such a long time, and it feels great to see their hard work pay off.”

Congratulations to the Central Lafourche High School Cheer Team for this accomplishment!