Colonel Baseball Set for NCAA Regional Opener against UC Irvine

Making a second straight appearance in an NCAA Regional, the Nicholls State University baseball team will take on UC Irvine on Friday, May 31 inside Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. central/1 p.m. pacific.

STARTING PITCHERS

Nicholls — Jacob Mayers — RHP – Fr. – 5-1 WL – 4.28 ERA

UC Irvine — Nick Pinto — LHP – Gr. – 9-2 WL – 3.44 ERA

THE MATCHUP

– The Colonels (38-20) and Anteaters (43-12) will be squaring off the first time in school history.

COLONEL REGIONAL HISTORY

– The Colonels are making their fifth regional appearance all-time as a Division I member and second consecutive appearance.

– Nicholls reached the NCAA Regionals in 1989 as an independent, then represented the Southland in ’92 in its first season in the conference as an at-large before winning the SLC Tournament in 1998. Last year the Colonels won the SLC Tournament to secure a bid.

– All four previous times the Colonels were sent to an SEC host, playing at Mississippi State in ’89 and ’92 before heading to LSU in ’98 and Alabama in 2023.

– Nicholls is 0-8 all-time in the regionals.

– Although winless, two of the losses were in extra innings. Nicholls fell to Mississippi State in 11 innings in a 1-0 game in ’92 and dropped a 6-5 decision to Harvard in ’98. The Colonels also led three different times at Alabama in 2023 and only trailed once as the Tide had a walk-off single in the ninth for a 4-3 victory.

1989 – South Regional – Starkville, Miss.

North Carolina 8, Nicholls 4

Mississippi State 11, Nicholls 2

1992 – Mideast Regional – Starkville, Miss.

Mississippi State 1, Nicholls 0 (11 inn.)

Yale 13, Nicholls 4

1998 – South II Regional – Baton Rouge, La.

LSU 18, Nicholls 4

Harvard 6, Nicholls 5 (10 inn.)

2023 – South Regional – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama 4, Nicholls 3

Boston College 14, Nicholls 6

NO SOPHOMORE SLUMP

Sophomore pitcher Jacob Mayers had another dominant season on the hill for the Red & Gray. Followed up a stellar freshman campaign with a league-leading 105 strikeouts and a .160 opponent batting average. Mayers ranked second in the NCAA in hits per nine (4.80) and 15th in Ks per nine (13.36). He went 5-1 with a 4.28 ERA in 69.1 innings, fanned a season-high 12 batters against New Orleans in 6.1 innings, and also had 10 Ks against Southeastern and Lamar. Mayers struck out an SLC-best 60 batters with a .150 average in league play.

THEY CALL IT THE BOOT

– Nicholls State University is one of six schools from Louisiana to make the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Colonels are joined by Grambling State, LSU, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, and Tulane. The six teams matched the most for the state since 2000. Louisiana also has the second most teams in the 2024 Tournament, trailing North Carolina’s seven. No other state has more than four teams in the tournament.

COLONELS VS. THE FIELD

Nicholls played seven teams that made the 2024 tournament field, including the five other Louisiana teams, and totaled a 4-10 combined record. The Colonels swept a home series against Grambling and split a two-game set versus Southern Miss. Nicholls outlasted the Golden Eagles, 6-5, in 10 innings in Biloxi, Mississippi, thanks to a RBI hits by Parker Coddou and Basiel Williams in the 10th. But in the matchup in Hattiesburg, USM rallied from a 6-5 deficit in the ninth for a walk-off 9-6 win.

– Although those were the only victories, the team had solid showings in defeat. Despite outhitting Tulane in the meeting in New Orleans, the Green Wave picked up a 3-2 victory. The game was knotted at 1-1 in the sixth before Tulane scored on sac flies in two straight innings. In the game in Thibodaux, the teams combined for 26 runs and 32 hits in a 14-12 Green Wave win. Edgar Alvarez had a season-high four hits, including a three-run homer in his second at-bat.

-Against Louisiana Tech, the Bulldogs scored two in the seventh and ninth to earn a 6-4 win in Thibodaux before holding off the Colonels in Ruston with a 10-7 win.