Colonel Football prepares for opening game at Louisiana Tech

Nicholls State University Colonels begin their 2024 football season with three straight away games, starting with Louisiana Tech on August 31 at 7 p.m.

The Colonels will then take on the Fighting Tigers of LSU on Sept. 7; Sacramento State Hornets on Sept. 14. Both are away games.

The first home game will be held on Sept. 21 against Mississippi Valley State at 3 p.m.

Southland Conference play begins on Oct. 5, with the Colonels back on the road against University of the Incarnate Word.

Their next three conference foes will all be on the home turf in John L. Guidry Stadium, with the Colonels facing Northwestern State (Oct. 19), McNeese (Oct. 26), and Stephen F. Austin (Nov. 2). Two road games follow against Houston Christian (Nov. 9) and Lamar (Nov. 16).

The Colonels close out the regular season at home against Southeastern in the River Bell Classic on Nov. 21.

Nicholls is coming off a 7-0 record in the SLC last season as the Colonels won their third title in the last six years. It marked the first undefeated campaign in the Southland for the Colonels in school history.