Construction underway at new Nicholls State University Athletic Training Facility

GFP Architecture + Interior Design announced on February 7, 2023, that construction is underway at the new Nicholls State University Athletic Training Facility. The $5.3 million, 81,000 square foot covered outdoor training facility is anticipated to be complete later this summer. The new training facility will provide year-round access for student conditioning, driving enhanced athletic performance.

GFP (Gros Flores Positerry) Architecture and Interior Design, headquartered in Thibodaux, announced its merger with Houston Lirette Architects in Houma, LA, in September 2022. The firm has extensive experience including residential, sports, civic, education , banks, healthcare, leisure, retail, government, and religious design.

In December 2022, GFP announced that they were selected to design the new College of Nursing Building at Nicholls State University. The firm will be partnering with Duplantis Design Group on the design of this new facility.