Covenant Christan Academy senior signs letter of intent to play soccer for Bethel University

Congratulations to Covenant Christian Academy
student Connor Bascle, who recently received a soccer scholarship from Bethel University located in McKenzie, Tennessee, and officially signed to their team this afternoon. Connor will be the first player in CCA’s program to go to the next level in the last 7 years.
“The senior striker is a 1st Team All State selection, and was chosen to play in the All Star game on March 2, 2024. This was comprised of top players from all divisions throughout the state. He was selected as an offensive MVP for District 7, Division 4 as well as 1st Team All District. He scored 29 goals (which is a new single season school record) and added 18 assists. Along with this signing, he has put together one of the best seasons of any player in recent memory. Connor has been playing soccer since he was 4 years old and is currently playing club ball for the 05/06 BSC Blackhawks. Their state tournament was this weekend in Lafayette where they won the President’s Cup Championship in a 2-1 victory over Louisiana Fire. Connor scored the first goal and assisted the second. By winning state they qualified for the regional tournament this summer in Plano, Texas,” reads a statement provided about Connor’s athletic career.
“I’ve worked my whole life to get to the college level. It’s been a dream for as long as I can remember,” said Connor. “I would like to thank Coach JJ and Coach Sheldon at Bethel University for giving me this awesome opportunity. I would also like to thank all of my teammates and coaches throughout the years who have helped me get to this level, including my dad. I fell in love with soccer at an early age & I’m so grateful for the chance to continue to at the next level. Lastly, I would like to thank my parents for the sacrifices they made through the years and always being my strongest supporters.”